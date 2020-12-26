WATCH: Nashville RV bombing caught on CCTV, more videos show blast impact & devastation 

A video clip purporting to capture the exact moment of the explosion in Downtown Nashville has been circulating on social media, as witnesses share more footage of the blast wave impact and the devastation left by the bombing.

The low quality video, recorded from the screen of another cell phone and posted on TikTik, appears to show a piece of security camera footage that caught the explosion of an RV parked on 2nd Ave N on Friday morning.

I am assuming the RV is on the left side of the street in front of the car. I have it magnified in the picture. That is the closest thing that I see that resembles an older model RV/Camper. pic.twitter.com/zzK7bFEyPL — 4ncitizen (@dreamchqser) December 25, 2020

While its authenticity could not be immediately verified, the clip does show a vehicle distinctly resembling the photo shared by the FBI.

#NashvilleA nearby resident’s Nest camera captured the blast of the explosion both audibly and visibly (in black & white) in the distance.📷: via https://t.co/8fMBqmKfkjpic.twitter.com/UDC9QhYeve — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 25, 2020

In the meantime, an increasing number of local residents and business owners, who had been woken up by the blast early Christmas morning, have been sharing their own footage that caught the incident from afar.

Other clips documented the aftermath of the explosion that authorities threat as an “intentional act,” but so far stop short of declaring an act of terrorism.

Loudest thing I’ve ever heard. Glad everyone is ok #Nashvillepic.twitter.com/E6oZJRfZJ2 — Courtney Gibson (@c__rtney) December 25, 2020

The motive of the perpetrator or perpetrators remains unclear, as the blast was preceded by a chilling pre-recorded message that for nearly an hour has been warning anyone in earshot to “evacuate now,” in an apparent attempt to minimize casualties.

Only three minor injuries were reported, including two cops who helped evacuate local residents and hold the security perimeter as the loudspeaker counted down to zero.

VIDEO AUDIO AND RECORDED MESSAGE COMING FROM RV PRIOR TO EXPLOSION “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.” A recording believed to be coming from an RV that exploded in #Nashville#Christmas morning prompted officers to get residents to safety prior to the explosion pic.twitter.com/mbuCUw3XEJ — Joe Padula (@JoePadula) December 25, 2020

Authorities, however, found what they believe to be a fragment of human tissue at the blast site, but they have yet to analyze it to figure out if and how it was related to the explosion, and whether it might belong to a suspect or a victim.

