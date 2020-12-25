Human remains found near RV explosion in Nashville – reports

Investigators have found human remains in close vicinity of the blast site in Nashville, Tennessee, according to AP and CNN sources familiar with the ongoing probe, but it is unclear if they might belong to a suspect or a victim.

The law enforcement sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not immediately say how the remains could be related to the explosion, but said they were sent to the medical examiner’s office for analysis.

It is still unknown if anyone was inside the recreational vehicle that exploded early Christmas morning in downtown Nashville, causing a fire and damage to several buildings. In the aftermath of the blast, three people were taken to local hospitals, but none of them suffered any critical injuries.

