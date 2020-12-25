 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HUMAN REMAINS found near RV explosion in Nashville – reports
Human remains found near RV explosion in Nashville – reports

25 Dec, 2020 22:32
Investigators have found human remains in close vicinity of the blast site in Nashville, Tennessee, according to AP and CNN sources familiar with the ongoing probe, but it is unclear if they might belong to a suspect or a victim.

The law enforcement sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not immediately say how the remains could be related to the explosion, but said they were sent  to the medical examiner’s office for analysis.

 It is still unknown if anyone was inside the recreational vehicle that exploded early Christmas morning in downtown Nashville, causing a fire and damage to several buildings. In the aftermath of the blast, three people were taken to local hospitals, but none of them suffered any critical injuries.

