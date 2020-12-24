Johnny Depp fans call for boycott of Netflix after star's movies seemingly deleted from platform

Netflix users in the United States have been fuming over the service apparently removing every single movie featuring Johnny Depp as the actor found himself in a much-publicized court battle.

After Depp launched and lost a libel case against the Sun newspaper in November over an article calling him a “wife beater,” some studios began distancing themselves from him.

As a reaction to that, his fans banded under the hashtag ‘Justice for Johnny Depp’, believing that the actor was a victim of an abusive relationship, and has now unfairly fallen out of grace with the politically correct Hollywood crowd.

Netflix wiping the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star's filmography from its library was seen as a politicized attack on a “survivor of abuse.” Some even called it an act of “censorship.”

Quite a few users, who believe Depp's former partner actress Amber Heard was an abuser, asked the streaming service, why wouldn't they delete her flicks as well, if they wished to distance themselves from the scandal.

@netflix why Johnny Depp Titles are deleted, but not Amber Heard ones??? — am i poser🤔 (@toscaebanaya) December 24, 2020

@NetflixRU@netflix hi mates why have you deleted films with johnny depp? what has he done for that? he is actually a dv victim why do you abuse an actual victim instead of paying attention to an actual abuser h*eard? Haven't you heard about justice? — о фантастический воздух (@fantastiqueair) December 24, 2020

@netflix please do not block Johnny Depp movies. You are performing worst case of discrimination, censorship and policing. — berkus (@berkus) December 24, 2020

@netflix Is Netflix going to issue a statement as to why they removed all of their Johnny Depp content? They do realize that people are fuming right? This is a sad time for cinema and male survivors of abuse. Nothing like salt in the wound. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Michelle Elizabeth (@PiXxieStiX666) December 24, 2020

Netflix has deleted all Johnny Depp films on their service in America. It's disgustinghttps://t.co/JMpi3ULsur — Dana84900297 (@Dana849002971) December 24, 2020

A few commenters even advocated for a boycott of Netflix.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp I plead everyone to unsubscribe @netflix after they deleted all movies with #johnnydepp ! Fuck you @netflix Dm for pirate websites recommendations) #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — PRG Fogel (@lil_foges) December 24, 2020

Depp's films in other regions on the service remain untouched. Netflix is yet to comment on the situation.

Earlier this week Netflix had already been caught in a similar controversy. The company was under fire online for scrubbing actor Shia LaBeouf from its ‘For Your Consideration’ awards listing, following abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA twigs.

