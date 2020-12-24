 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Emmanuel Macron no longer shows symptoms of Covid-19, will end self-isolation – Elysee palace

24 Dec, 2020 11:33
Emmanuel Macron participates in an event via video link in Paris, December 17, 2020. © AFP / CHARLES PLATIAU;  POOL
French President Emmanuel Macron no longer exhibits any symptoms of Covid-19, and will now be able to exit his seven days of self-isolation, the Elysee office announced on Thursday.

During his quarantine, Macron, 43, was working from his official residence in Versailles, outside Paris, where he held virtual meetings with officials. For now, he will end his self-isolation “In accordance with the health protocol.”

The president will also be making a Christmas public address, concerning the importance of anti-coronavirus measures like social distancing, mask wearing and proper room ventilation.

The Elysee also conveyed Macron's happy holidays wishes to the French people, saying that he was counting on “each and everyone” to stand together against the pandemic.

Macron tested positive for the novel coronavirus a week ago, which prompted a fairly massive track-and-tracing effort across France and the European Union, following his numerous meetings with officials.

On Wednesday, the president was said to be showing “signs of improvement,” after previously suffering with headaches, a dry cough and tiredness.

