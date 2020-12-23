 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Emmanuel Macron shows ‘signs of improvement’ from Covid-19 after going into isolation – administration

23 Dec, 2020 14:09
Emmanuel Macron participates in an event via video link in Paris, December 17, 2020. © Charles Platiau / Reuters
Coronovirus-struck French President Emmanuel Macron has been feeling better, officials said. The president has been working from isolation in his residence since last week.

The president's health “shows signs of improvement,” Macron's office reported, as quoted by French media, without going into details.

Macron, 43, has been working from his official residence in Versailles, outside Paris, after announcing that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18.

He has been participating in government meeting via video link, and held urgent talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the measures to enforce health checks at the border earlier this week.

During his first day of isolation, Macron told followers on social media he was suffering from fatigue, headaches, and coughing, but overall had felt “fine.”

On Tuesday, his office said the president’s condition had "remained stable."

