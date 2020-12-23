Emmanuel Macron shows ‘signs of improvement’ from Covid-19 after going into isolation – administration

Coronovirus-struck French President Emmanuel Macron has been feeling better, officials said. The president has been working from isolation in his residence since last week.

The president's health “shows signs of improvement,” Macron's office reported, as quoted by French media, without going into details.

Macron, 43, has been working from his official residence in Versailles, outside Paris, after announcing that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18.

He has been participating in government meeting via video link, and held urgent talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the measures to enforce health checks at the border earlier this week.

During his first day of isolation, Macron told followers on social media he was suffering from fatigue, headaches, and coughing, but overall had felt “fine.”

On Tuesday, his office said the president’s condition had "remained stable."

