 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘The deal is done!’ Boris Johnson tweets triumphant photo after Brexit agreement struck

24 Dec, 2020 15:40
Get short URL
‘The deal is done!’ Boris Johnson tweets triumphant photo after Brexit agreement struck
Boris Johnson celebrates the signing of a trade deal with the EU at Downing Street, London, UK, December 24, 2020 © Twitter / @BorisJohnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was clearly in a celebratory mood on Christmas Eve, after the UK and EU agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal. A photo shared on Twitter captured his reaction to the historic moment.

The UK and the European Union (EU) agreed on Thursday to a post-Brexit trade deal, ending 11 months of negotiations that began on January 31 when Britain officially left the bloc and entered a transition period.

Shortly after agreeing to the deal with European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, Johnson flashed photographers a twin thumbs-up from behind his desk. “The deal is done,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Photos released by Downing Street showed the PM smiling as he spoke to von der Leyen by video call.

The EC president was less than thrilled with the deal, but said “It is time to turn the page and look to the future.” 

She added that she had reached three conclusions with Johnson. 

Firstly, she contended that “the single market will be fair and remains so.” Secondly, von der Leyen said that the EU will continue cooperating with the UK in all areas of mutual interest, including climate change. Thirdly, she said that the EU has secured five and a half years of full predictability over fishing rights, which had been a major area of disagreement between the two negotiating parties.

Also on rt.com In last-ditch attempt, UK and EU agree post-Brexit trade deal after 11 months of deadlock

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies