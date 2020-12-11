 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump furiously tweets that AG Barr could have known of ‘Biden corruption’ before election following explosive report

11 Dec, 2020 15:12
Get short URL
Trump furiously tweets that AG Barr could have known of ‘Biden corruption’ before election following explosive report
©  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump has targeted Attorney General Bill Barr, “fake news media,” the FBI, and the Department of Justice over a report that a probe into Hunter Biden was deliberately kept from the public eye before the election.

“Now it turns out that my phone call to the president of Ukraine, which many, including me, have called ‘perfect,’ was even better than that,” Trump tweeted on Friday morning, one of a number of posts about everything from the Covid-19 vaccine to overturning the presidential election results. 

Trump was referring to his July 2019 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was said by Democrats to be a law-breaking affair, with the Republican accused of trying to pressure a foreign nation into investigating and providing dirt on a political rival, Joe Biden. Trump denied any wrongdoing, but the accusation ultimately led to his impeachment in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. 

The president now says the “perfect” call included him telling Zelensky to contact Barr, whom Trump accuses of “perhaps” knowing about “the corruption during the impeachment hoax.”

Trump’s accusation follows the revelation that Hunter Biden is being investigated in multiple federal probes for possible tax and money laundering crimes, as well as a report from The Wall Street Journal claiming Barr knew of investigations into Hunter before the election and worked to keep them from the public, as well as congressional Republicans. 

The report has earned Barr a significant amount of criticism from Republicans, as he was pressured during the election to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate accusations surrounding Hunter’s foreign business dealings allegedly involving his father Joe. Those allegations stemmed from a controversial October New York Post report citing content from a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter. The newly announced probes, however, are not believed to have anything to do with Joe Biden. 

Trump also targeted the media, FBI, and the Department of Justice in a Thursday night tweet about the “Biden matter.”

“Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election,” he tweeted.

While Barr was once viewed by many to be one of Trump’s closest allies, the relationship appears to have soured since the attorney general disagreed with the president on the presidential election, announcing earlier this month that he has seen no evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to flip the results of the election. 

Also on rt.com Trump calls FDA a 'big, old, slow turtle' and instructs chief to ‘get the damn vaccine out NOW’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies