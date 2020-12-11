Trump furiously tweets that AG Barr could have known of ‘Biden corruption’ before election following explosive report

President Donald Trump has targeted Attorney General Bill Barr, “fake news media,” the FBI, and the Department of Justice over a report that a probe into Hunter Biden was deliberately kept from the public eye before the election.

“Now it turns out that my phone call to the president of Ukraine, which many, including me, have called ‘perfect,’ was even better than that,” Trump tweeted on Friday morning, one of a number of posts about everything from the Covid-19 vaccine to overturning the presidential election results.

Trump was referring to his July 2019 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was said by Democrats to be a law-breaking affair, with the Republican accused of trying to pressure a foreign nation into investigating and providing dirt on a political rival, Joe Biden. Trump denied any wrongdoing, but the accusation ultimately led to his impeachment in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

The president now says the “perfect” call included him telling Zelensky to contact Barr, whom Trump accuses of “perhaps” knowing about “the corruption during the impeachment hoax.”

Now it turns out that my phone call to the President of Ukraine, which many, including me, have called “perfect”, was even better than that. I predicted Biden corruption, said to call the A.G., who perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Trump’s accusation follows the revelation that Hunter Biden is being investigated in multiple federal probes for possible tax and money laundering crimes, as well as a report from The Wall Street Journal claiming Barr knew of investigations into Hunter before the election and worked to keep them from the public, as well as congressional Republicans.

The report has earned Barr a significant amount of criticism from Republicans, as he was pressured during the election to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate accusations surrounding Hunter’s foreign business dealings allegedly involving his father Joe. Those allegations stemmed from a controversial October New York Post report citing content from a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter. The newly announced probes, however, are not believed to have anything to do with Joe Biden.

Trump also targeted the media, FBI, and the Department of Justice in a Thursday night tweet about the “Biden matter.”

“Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election,” he tweeted.

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway - 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

While Barr was once viewed by many to be one of Trump’s closest allies, the relationship appears to have soured since the attorney general disagreed with the president on the presidential election, announcing earlier this month that he has seen no evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to flip the results of the election.

