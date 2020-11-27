‘This is what communist countries do!’ Trump lashes out at Twitter for suspension of state senator following voter fraud hearing

Donald Trump and other conservatives are crying censorship over Twitter’s suspension of Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano, whose account was disabled after his partaking in a hearing on the president's claims of voter fraud.

“Wow! Twitter bans highly respected Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano after he did a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election fraud,” the president tweeted on Friday.

Twitter and “the fake news,” blasted Trump, are “working together” to “silence the truth.”

“Can’t let that happen. This is what communist countries do!” he added. The tweet has been flagged by Twitter with a disclaimer reading, “This claim about election fraud is disputed,” a message many of Trump’s tweets have been given since election day.

Mastriano, who still has access to a second account used for more professional purposes, tweeted about the suspension on Friday too, claiming it was “censorship.”

“This censorship is unacceptable in America. A nation that I served for most of my adult life,” he wrote.

Mastriano claims Twitter’s purpose in suspending his personal account is to prevent him from posting to his Senate account.

“To silence our voice,” he said.

Wednesday’s voter fraud hearing, led by Mastriano, included Trump’s lawyers, primarily Rudy Giuliani, laying out allegations of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other states based on affidavits from witnesses. It also included a phone call from the president himself where he claimed he’d won the election “by a lot” despite official reporting.

“I mean, I don’t even know how this happened in America,” Mastriano said at the hearing. “We can send, 50 years ago, men to the moon, but we can’t have a safe, secure election in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania? What’s going on here?”

Mastriano’s suspension came not long after the Wednesday hearing, leading many to connect the two events and show support for the state senator on social media.

Twitter has yet to make an official comment on the matter. Mastriano’s suspended account simply has a message from Twitter slapped on it that reads: “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”

