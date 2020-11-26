 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump says ‘certainly will’ leave White House, if Electoral College makes a ‘mistake’ to certify Biden win

26 Nov, 2020 23:11
An exit sign is seen at the North Lawn of the White House, in Washington DC, US, November 1, 2020 ©  Reuters / Carlos Barria
US President Donald Trump said that he would “certainly” vacate the Oval Office should the Electoral College verify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 race, but still declined to concede over allegations of widespread fraud.

“It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud,” Trump said at a White House press event on Thursday, adding that while it would be a “mistake” for the Electoral College to certify Biden’s win, he would accept the decision.

Asked if he was conceding, however, the president replied “No, I can’t say that at all,” only agreeing to admit defeat after a winner is officially certified.

Trump has repeatedly claimed pervasive fraud in the presidential election, pointing to alleged irregularities in the mail-in ballot system – more heavily favored this year amid the pandemic – as well as glitches in voting software and misconduct by local election officials.

But despite filing a spate of lawsuits across the country, the Trump team has yet to substantiate those charges, with most of the cases thrown out of court.

While a number of media outlets have declared Biden the victor after he secured the 270 delegates needed to win, the Electoral College won’t meet to certify the result until mid-December, giving Trump weeks to push further legal challenges disputing outcomes in key swing states. The president warned on Thursday that there would be “a lot of things happening between now and January 20th,” referring to Inauguration Day, suggesting he would continue his battle in the courts.

