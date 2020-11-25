‘Why wouldn’t they overturn an election?’ Trump claims huge step of nullifying Biden’s victory justified by Dems’ alleged ‘fraud’

President Donald Trump called into a Pennsylvania Senate hearing on election irregularities to argue that his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s apparent victory should be overturned, claiming he’d have won if not for massive “fraud.”

"It's a disgrace that this is happening to our country," Trump told the audience at Wednesday's hearing in Gettysburg. Claiming that he "won this election by a lot," the president added that "the whole world is watching the United States of America, and we can't let them get away with it."

Trump spoke of the enormity of his legal challenge, saying a "very good lawyer" told him that it would be "a big statement" for a judge to overturn results of the presidential election. The president countered that in light of the fact that Biden got "hundreds of thousands" of fraudulent votes, any fair court would have to recognize that the Democrat challenger lost.

"We have judges that are afraid to make a decision...," Trump said. "Why wouldn't they overturn an election, certainly overturn it in your state, because we have other states that are just as bad."

We have all the evidence, we have all the affidavits, we have everything. All we have to do is have some judge listen to it properly, without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem.

Any such ruling would be monumentally controversial. Biden said Wednesday that the 2020 vote under difficult circumstances prove that “we have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” He added, “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else.”

The Pennsylvania hearing featured statements from witnesses who allegedly observed various types of wrongdoing in the November 3 election, including poll watchers being blocked from doing their jobs, ballots being requested under the names of dead people, and many Republican voters being told that their vote had already been cast. Witnesses also alleged votes that came in after the election being illegally counted and that fraudulent mail-in ballots were accepted. In some precincts, there were allegedly more votes counted than there are voters.

Earlier on Wednesday, a judge ordered that certification of Pennsylvania's election results be halted until after a court hearing that's scheduled for Friday regarding mail-in votes.

Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers, said erroneous mail-in ballots in predominantly Democrat areas were corrected, contrary to state law, while largely Republican counties obeyed the rules and rejected such votes. At one point, the crowd gasped after hearing testimony that during irregular spikes in the Pennsylvania tally, Biden was credited with more than 570,000 votes while only about 3,200 were counted for Trump.

"We got far more votes than they thought possible," Trump said. "They stepped on the gas, and they got caught – just like they got caught spying on my campaign."

Trump also complained of "rough tactics" employed against Republican poll watchers. He said that although those poll watchers were "treated like dogs," he encouraged his supporters not to be influenced by Democrat intimidation practices.

"Don't worry about bravery because the people who talk the most, they're not the ones you have to worry about," Trump said. "These are all talkers. They intimidate . . . . They push you around. They pushed our poll watchers out.

Don't be intimidated by these people. They're bad people. They're horrible people. And they're people that don't love our country.

With media and political pressure rising to concede the election to Biden, Trump said the path of least resistance would be to back down and try to retake the White House in 2024.

"It would be easy for me to say, oh, let's worry about four years from now," Trump said. "No. This election was lost by the Democrats. They cheated. It was a fraudulent election."

