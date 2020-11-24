‘We will never concede’! Trump doubles down on fraud claims after GSA green-lights power transfer, says lawsuits moving ahead

US President Donald Trump has vowed to “never concede” the 2020 election, despite the Biden-Harris transition team being given the nod to begin the presidential hand-off, insisting his legal challenges are moving at “full speed.”

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump said in a tweet late on Monday night, hours after the General Services Administration freed up transition funds and high-level briefings for the new presumptive president-elect.

We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion.’

Though Trump earlier on Monday said it would be in America’s “best interest” for GSA chief Emily Murphy to sign what’s known as the “letter of ascertainment” – which authorizes the transition process – he refrained from backing anything beyond “initial protocols” while suggesting ongoing lawsuits could still affect the outcome of the November 3 race. Murphy initially declined to sign the letter for some two weeks after the election amid Trump’s various lawsuits, but ultimately relented on Monday, making clear that the delay had nothing to do with pressure from the White House.

Trump has repeatedly alleged massive voter fraud and widespread misconduct in the presidential race, with his campaign and party allies filing suits across key battleground states looking to delay or invalidate vote counts over the supposed irregularities. While the Trump team’s claims have focused on the mail-in ballot system, glitches in voting software and wrongdoing by local election officials, none of the lawsuits have handed any major wins to the president, and have yet to furnish persuasive proof of fraud.

