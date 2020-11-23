Trump ‘recommends’ to move ahead on ‘initial transition protocols’ while vowing to STRONGLY challenge 2020 election results

US President Donald Trump has called on the General Services Administration to “do what needs to be done” to initiate the presidential transition, but pledged to continue fighting to contest the election results in the courts.

Trump suggested that GSA head Emily Murphy begin the process in a pair of tweets on Monday, arguing the move would be “in the best interest of the country” after weeks of legal challenges from his campaign team, which has repeatedly alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 race.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same,” the president said, referring to Murphy.

Though a number of media outlets have called the November 3 race for Democrat challenger Joe Biden, the result has yet to be certified and Trump has refused to concede. Given his ongoing challenges to the outcome, Murphy for some time declined to sign a letter that would authorize Biden’s team to access transition funds and begin the process in earnest, delaying the hand-off and drawing the ire of many Democratic voters. Earlier on Monday, however, she gave the green light, signing the official “letter of ascertainment” more than two weeks after the election.

Here’s the letter of ascertainment, signed by @GSAEmily, officially beginning the transition — more than two weeks after Biden won the presidential race. pic.twitter.com/RExK9Mu7jq — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 23, 2020

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” Murphy wrote in the letter, dispelling claims that she had been “pressured” by Trump officials to delay the transition.

I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official – including those who work at the White House or GSA – with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination.

