‘Smooth & peaceful transfer of power’: Biden-Harris transition team celebrates GSA ascertainment as final & definitive action

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris transition team said it looked forward to a smooth transfer of power after the General Services Administration authorized the presidential handoff, while also taking a shot at the outgoing president.

“Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track,” the team wrote in a statement on Monday, calling the move a “definitive” and “final decision” to formally begin the transition.

In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response… and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies.

The missive comes after GSA head Emily Murphy signed the official “letter of ascertainment” earlier on Monday, which opens up transition funds for the Biden campaign and paves the way for him to take office by inauguration day in January. Murphy had previously declined to sign the letter amid ongoing legal challenges from President Donald Trump’s campaign, but ultimately did so, insisting the delay was not the result of pressure from the White House.

While vowing to continue the legal battle to overturn the election result, Trump did not contest Murphy’s decision, saying it was “in the best interest of our country” for her to initiate the transition while his challenges continue to play out in court.

