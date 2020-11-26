BoJo’s new chief of staff Rosenfield is a former Treasury official, ex-Bank of America manager & Jewish World Relief chairman

Dan Rosenfield, an official with the UK Treasury for over a decade, who also occupied top banking jobs and chairs a humanitarian Jewish community group, will soon be stepping in as PM Boris Johnson’s new chief of staff.

Rosenfield’s position was announced on Thursday, and he will begin work at No10 on December 7. Lord Udny-Lister will remain as the acting chief of staff until January 1.

BREAKING: Daniel Rosenfield tells the JT: "I'm delighted and thrilled" after being Boris Johnson's new Chief of Staff. https://t.co/kDZCLlSVpY — Jewish Telegraph e-edition.jewishtelegraph.com (@JewishTelegraph) November 26, 2020

On top of his time with the UK Treasury, Rosenfield was the global head of corporate clients and UK businesses with Hakluyt, a consulting firm for businesses, since 2016. He was also a managing director at Bank of America.

He is also the chairman of World Jewish Relief, a humanitarian agency for the British Jewish community.

His time with the UK Treasury included four years (2007-2011) as principal private secretary to Alistair Darling and George Osborne.

Rosenfield’s appointment follows a public shakeup within Johnson’s inner circle, after top aides Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings resigned. Cain had reportedly been offered the role of chief of staff.

The announcement of Rosenfield’s appointment also comes on the heels of in-fighting in the UK’s Labour Party, which has faced accusations of anti-Semitism. Former party leader Jeremy Corbyn was suspended from the party after dismissing a report from the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, which alleged years of “anti-Semitism” within the party’s ranks. Corbyn was reinstated into the party last week, a move numerous Jewish groups have denounced.

