 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Joe Biden says it's 'clear' he's 'winning enough states' to become president, urges Americans to unite
HomeUSA News

Joe Biden says it's 'clear' he's 'winning enough states' to become president, urges Americans to unite

4 Nov, 2020 21:20
Get short URL
Joe Biden says it's 'clear' he's 'winning enough states' to become president, urges Americans to unite
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about voting results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. © REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says "it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency."

Biden stopped short of claiming victory outright, but pointed out his margins in Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, the popular vote lead, and confidence about winning Pennsylvania based on the rate of mail-in ballots he's been winning.

Standing alongside his running mate Kamala Harris, who did not speak, Biden urged Americans to "unite, to heal, to come together as a nation" and not treat opponents as enemies. 

Also on rt.com Joe Biden wins key battleground state of Wisconsin, earning 10 electoral votes – AP

Biden promised he would govern as a president for all Americans, not as a Democrat. However, his speech also contained a warning, presumably aimed at the Trump campaign's challenge to some of the voting results, that “No one’s going to take our democracy away from us - not now, not ever."

There has been no final call on the presidential race from any US media outlets or polling agencies, as incumbent president Donald Trump is challenging the validity of the results in some of the key states, where he maintained a lead earlier in the day.

Also on rt.com Trump campaign suing to stop Michigan & Pennsylvania vote count, while Biden predicts big win in key Rust Belt states

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies