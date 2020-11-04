Joe Biden says it's 'clear' he's 'winning enough states' to become president, urges Americans to unite

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says "it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency."

Biden stopped short of claiming victory outright, but pointed out his margins in Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, the popular vote lead, and confidence about winning Pennsylvania based on the rate of mail-in ballots he's been winning.

Standing alongside his running mate Kamala Harris, who did not speak, Biden urged Americans to "unite, to heal, to come together as a nation" and not treat opponents as enemies.

Also on rt.com Joe Biden wins key battleground state of Wisconsin, earning 10 electoral votes – AP

Biden promised he would govern as a president for all Americans, not as a Democrat. However, his speech also contained a warning, presumably aimed at the Trump campaign's challenge to some of the voting results, that “No one’s going to take our democracy away from us - not now, not ever."

There has been no final call on the presidential race from any US media outlets or polling agencies, as incumbent president Donald Trump is challenging the validity of the results in some of the key states, where he maintained a lead earlier in the day.

Also on rt.com Trump campaign suing to stop Michigan & Pennsylvania vote count, while Biden predicts big win in key Rust Belt states

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!