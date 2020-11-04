Pelosi calls Amy Coney Barrett an ‘illegitimate Supreme Court Justice’

Despite Barett being sworn in a week ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) has declared her “illegitimate” on election day, provoking outrage from conservatives.

“The president is installing an illegitimate Supreme Court justice just one week before the election, after 60 million Americans have voted,” Pelosi said on Tuesday, claiming Coney Barrett will “dismantle” the Affordable Care Act.

Pelosi added that the process to confirm Coney Barret is the “undoing of checks and balances.”

Barrett was confirmed to the court by a Senate vote of 52-48, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) breaking from her party to vote against the confirmation.

Despite Republicans insisting that the confirmation process has been completely legal and within the powers of the president and Senate, Democrats have argued the process should have been delayed until a new president is elected. With three Supreme Court judges appointed by Trump at this point and six appointed by Republican presidents, liberals have argued there could be a conservative bias on the court.

“That's completely false and undermines our institutions,” reporter David French tweeted in response to Pelosi.

“No, she isn’t. And guess what? She’s on there for life,” Megyn Kelly added.

Pelosi has suggested she could be in favor of court packing, citing population growth as a reason to look at the controversial idea.

“In 1876 there were nine justices on the court. Our population has grown enormously since then,” she recently told MSNBC.

“Should we expand the court?” she added. “Well let’s take a look and see.”

