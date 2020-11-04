Trump campaign suing to stop Michigan & Pennsylvania vote count, while Biden predicts big win in key Rust Belt states

Donald Trump has filed a suit to cease Michigan and Pennsylvania officials from counting votes, saying they want “access” to ballots to ensure there is no fraud, an accusation the president has already made about various states.

“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted,” Bill Stepien, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, announced on Wednesday through a public statement. “We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.”

Trump campaign on MI lawsuit: “We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.” pic.twitter.com/jQ0CAs5eWP — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 4, 2020

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to the Trump campaign by saying through her press secretary that the state’s votes have been counted “transparently.” She has not seen the lawsuit filed with the Court of Claims, but when she does, her office promises they will “respond accordingly.”

“Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted," the statement reads.

After a statement issued by President Trump's 2020 campaign manager hinting at the possibility of a lawsuit being filed in Michigan challenging the state's ballot-counting process, Attorney General Dana Nessel's Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi issued the following response: pic.twitter.com/qPANSEGynn — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) November 4, 2020

Trump himself has already begun questioning results in key battleground states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which his campaign is also suing to cease officials from continuing to count votes until "Republicans can assure" it is done "above board and by the law."

Trump campaign filing lawsuit in Pennsylvania to “temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law” pic.twitter.com/4XJPLFUdOX — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) November 4, 2020

Despite Pennsylvania results still being tabulated, the president claimed on Wednesday to be “winning big” in the state, but warned about “millions” of other ballots still to be counted, most likely mail-in ballots, a process the president has called into question on multiple occasions.

We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Pennsylvania Republicans have been calling for their secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar, to resign due to what they claim were last minute policy changes that have held up the process, and made the state one of the last to report its final results. Boockvar has said it could take days to have a final tally.

After it was announced on Wednesday that Biden was likely walking away with a victory in Wisconsin, another state with delayed results, Trump also questioned votes cast after polls closed helping the former vice president.

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

He has also mentioned Michigan multiple times on Twitter as a location where ballots may have been manipulated. He even suggested Republican Senate candidate John James was being cheated out of his seat. James’ race has not been called yet, and he is in a near-tie with Sen. Gary Peters (D).

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Biden’s campaign has meanwhile been celebrating as the candidate inches closer and closer to victory. In a tweet, his campaign predicted the former vice president will win Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan by larger margins than Trump did in 2016.

Here are the facts... pic.twitter.com/UgZ5bDqLU2 — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) November 4, 2020

Trump’s campaign has also announced they will demand a recount in Wisconsin due to “reports of irregularities.” According to an NBC tally, Biden won the state by just over 20,000 votes.

