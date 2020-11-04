Joe Biden wins key battleground state of Wisconsin, earning 10 electoral votes – AP

Joe Biden has walked away with a victory in Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press, just as Donald Trump's campaign has already demanded a recount while several key states remain up for grabs.

Biden has flipped Wisconsin blue again after Trump narrowly won the state in 2016, according to projections from AP and others.

With more than 98 percent of votes counted, Biden has edged out Trump in Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes.

Wisconsin represents 10 electoral college votes, an important tally in a close presidential race where no clear winner has been declared and swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania continue counting ballots.

Before a winner was called in Wisconsin, Trump's campaign promised they would demand a recount due to “reports of irregularities.”

Also on rt.com Trump campaign to immediately request recount in Wisconsin, citing 'reports of irregularities' – statement

The president's campaign has also filed a suit to halt Michigan from continuing to count votes until the campaign can gain access and assure there is no fraud.

Trump has suggested multiple times that mail-in ballots being counted after polls close could be his opponents trying to “steal” the election from him.

When Trump won Wisconsin in 2016, he was the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1984.

