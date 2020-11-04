 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump campaign to immediately request recount in Wisconsin, citing 'reports of irregularities' – statement

4 Nov, 2020 17:50
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / Drew Angerer
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement that the President is "within the threshold to request a recount" in key battleground state of Wisconsin, where Elections Commission Administrator claimed victory for Biden.

According to calculations by most US media, Wisconsin is still too close to call with less than 1% margin between the candidates and over 98% votes counted.

However, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told NBC News that "all of the ballots have been counted" in the state. Biden won the state by 20,697 votes, according to NBC's tally.

Earlier, President Donald Trump that his opponents were erasing his “500.000 vote advantage” in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, by adding new Joe Biden votes there and all over battlegrounds.

Trump took to Twitter claiming that in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan election workers started “finding Biden votes all over the place”. “So bad for our Country!” he added.

