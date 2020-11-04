Trump campaign to immediately request recount in Wisconsin, citing 'reports of irregularities' – statement

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement that the President is "within the threshold to request a recount" in key battleground state of Wisconsin, where Elections Commission Administrator claimed victory for Biden.

BREAKING: Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien:"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” pic.twitter.com/IUbm3FgteO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2020

According to calculations by most US media, Wisconsin is still too close to call with less than 1% margin between the candidates and over 98% votes counted.

However, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told NBC News that "all of the ballots have been counted" in the state. Biden won the state by 20,697 votes, according to NBC's tally.

Earlier, President Donald Trump that his opponents were erasing his “500.000 vote advantage” in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, by adding new Joe Biden votes there and all over battlegrounds.

Trump took to Twitter claiming that in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan election workers started “finding Biden votes all over the place”. “So bad for our Country!” he added.

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

