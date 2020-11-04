Joe Biden ekes out victory from Trump in Wisconsin after hours of trailing behind - Elections Commission

A dramatic race in the battleground state of Wisconsin has seemingly ended with Joe Biden securing the state’s 10 electoral votes. The former VP is more than 20,000 votes ahead, but Trump's campaign requested an immediate recount.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told NBC News on Wednesday that "all of the ballots have been counted" in the state. Biden is ahead by 20,697 votes, according to NBC's tally. Similarly, he is ahead by more than 20,500 votes according to the Associated Press tally.

Wolfe said the state was now "in the important process of triple checking the results."

The good news for the Democrat came hours after the incumbent president had bragged to reporters about having a steady lead in the Midwestern state.

Trump was ahead of Biden in Wisconsin for most of election night. This even prompted him to list the state among the ones he was clearly “winning” in, and to complain about how the news outlets were hesitant to declare his victory as more than 70 percent of the votes there were counted.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, Biden had caught up and was 0.3 points ahead of Trump, with 95 percent of the vote counted. Biden’s lead only grew stronger from there.

In a statement on Wednesday, Trump's campaign said it was seeking an immediate recount of the Wisconsin votes based on "reports of irregularities" in certain counties, though the statement did not offer specifics.

Speaking on election night, Trump had already threatened to go to the Supreme Court to halt the election vote count. Biden’s campaign responded by saying that such a move would be an infringement of voting rights, and vowed to take legal action against that.

Tweeting on Wednesday, Trump suggested that ballot counters were "finding" Biden votes in that state and other key battlegrounds.

"They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!" the president wrote.

With 10 electoral votes, Wisconsin will give Biden even more of an edge over Trump and brings him closer to victory. Crucial states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina are still to be determined and could hand the president a reelection.

