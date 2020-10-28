WATCH: Dodgers World Series win marred by looting, rioting & anti-police violence in Los Angeles

The streets of LA descended into chaos as jubilation over the Dodgers’ World Series victory gave way to violence and looting. The LAPD were attacked by agitators among the crowds as they tried to clear the streets, footage shows.

Much like the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA title win earlier this month, hundreds of fans took to the streets of the ‘City of Angels’ to blow off some steam and revel in the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, securing their first World Series title since 1988.

The night skies were illuminated with fireworks as the streets flooded with ecstatic fans, many of whom formed caravans of cars, honking their horns in celebration.

However, in scenes that have become increasingly common after major sporting wins in North America, a small number of the fanbase took things too far, with intersections hijacked by “unruly” street racers performing extremely dangerous maneuvers, both for themselves and for the baying crowds. One car was filmed doing donuts in front of a large crowd, but caught fire after it struck a firework.

More from #EastLA. This guy doing donuts ran over a firework and it lit his car on fire. @RoadSageLA overhead all the @Dodgers fan reactions in #Sky9. #DodgersWinpic.twitter.com/tVMuEseUHF — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) October 28, 2020

Eyewitness video from the streets purports to show people climbing atop a food truck while others looted the goods inside.

It wasn’t long before the LAPD declared a riot and began clearing the streets with heavily-armed riot and mounted police.

#LosAngelesA line of riot police - trailed by dozens of LA police vehicles - work to clear out the post-Dodgers win celebration, which is now involving looting and vandalism. Nearing riot status. pic.twitter.com/oOEJANUD06 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 28, 2020 LOS ANGELES: as much as this city is falling apart due to poor policies The @LAPDHQ is exceptionally good at handling civil unrest I’ve never experienced better deescalation tactics at riots/protests than in this city Phenomenal policing. pic.twitter.com/HhQjYxqlNd — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

Emboldened agitators among the crowds pelted police with various projectiles as others destroyed an LAPD vehicle with an officer still inside, smashing the windows and covering the cruiser in graffiti, video purports to show.

People broke windows and graffiti’d an LAPD car with a cop inside. pic.twitter.com/9EPPMt2QIU — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) October 28, 2020 Bottles thrown at LAPD for the #Dodgers "celebration" tonight in Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/vVZEG1YB9k — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 28, 2020

There were similar scenes in early October when the LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 to win a record-equaling championship.

A 1,000-strong crowd gathered outside the Staples Center, as people flooded the streets to celebrate. However, some 80 people were arrested and eight police officers were injured as things got out of hand and violence erupted.

Also on rt.com WATCH police fire tear gas as celebrations over LA Lakers NBA championship get out of hand

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!