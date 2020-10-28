 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Dodgers World Series win marred by looting, rioting & anti-police violence in Los Angeles

28 Oct, 2020 10:35
Screenshot: © Twitter / @BarnBurnerBaby
The streets of LA descended into chaos as jubilation over the Dodgers’ World Series victory gave way to violence and looting. The LAPD were attacked by agitators among the crowds as they tried to clear the streets, footage shows.

Much like the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA title win earlier this month, hundreds of fans took to the streets of the ‘City of Angels’ to blow off some steam and revel in the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, securing their first World Series title since 1988.

The night skies were illuminated with fireworks as the streets flooded with ecstatic fans, many of whom formed caravans of cars, honking their horns in celebration.

However, in scenes that have become increasingly common after major sporting wins in North America, a small number of the fanbase took things too far, with intersections hijacked by “unruly” street racers performing extremely dangerous maneuvers, both for themselves and for the baying crowds. One car was filmed doing donuts in front of a large crowd, but caught fire after it struck a firework.

Eyewitness video from the streets purports to show people climbing atop a food truck while others looted the goods inside.

It wasn’t long before the LAPD declared a riot and began clearing the streets with heavily-armed riot and mounted police.

Emboldened agitators among the crowds pelted police with various projectiles as others destroyed an LAPD vehicle with an officer still inside, smashing the windows and covering the cruiser in graffiti, video purports to show.

There were similar scenes in early October when the LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 to win a record-equaling championship. 

A 1,000-strong crowd gathered outside the Staples Center, as people flooded the streets to celebrate. However, some 80 people were arrested and eight police officers were injured as things got out of hand and violence erupted.

