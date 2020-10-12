 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH police fire tear gas as celebrations over LA Lakers NBA championship get out of hand

12 Oct, 2020 08:35
Numerous Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrated their team’s victory in the 2020 NBA Finals during a joyful Sunday night, which later descended into scuffles with police.

Crowds of fans packed the streets around the Staples Center on Sunday night to celebrate the Lakers’ 17th NBA title. People convened for the celebration despite Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s pleas not to gather outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the mostly joyful spirit, at one point fans engaged in confrontations with riot police, who responded with non-lethal projectiles. A Ruptly video from the scene shows tear gas grenades exploding in the middle of an unruly crowd.

The Lakers claimed their 17th NBA title after defeating the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night.

This championship comes in the same year the team lost its legendary former player Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January. Bryant won five championships with the team, including in 2010, the last title the Lakers won until Sunday.

