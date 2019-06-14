Vandalism reported as Toronto celebrates Raptors' NBA championship win (VIDEO)

Ecstatic Toronto Raptors fans have taken to the streets of the Canadian city to celebrate their first ever NBA championship, although incidents of vandalism were reported by police.

The Raptors secured the NBA title inside the Golden State Warriors' Oracle Arena in California by a score of 114-110 to clinch the decisive fourth win in the seven-game series to ensure that the NBA championship will move beyond the borders the United States, at least for a year.

Tens of thousands of delirious fans descended on Yonge-Dundas Square in Downtown Toronto to celebrate the win, setting off fireworks and honking car horns to mark the historic occasion.

At least one Toronto Police vehicle was reported to have been damaged during the celebrations as it was found with its windshield smashed near to the central point of the celebrations, though the circumstances as to how it was damaged are unknown. Two further Toronto Police transit buses received broken windows as fans danced both on top and inside of them.

People are smashing a Toronto Police cruiser that’s parked in the tunnel on York St. #WeTheNorth#Torontopic.twitter.com/Y42qBbFk25 — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) June 14, 2019

Further video shows fans lighting fireworks from inside moving cars, while a more light-hearted clip shows fans exiting their cars on the Spadina off-ramp to high five each other.

Most peaceful “riot” ever. Not even jaywalking on a red 😂 Toronto riots are so cute pic.twitter.com/WYkJPCOcqs — Joey (@Joey_is_reading) June 14, 2019

However, fears of major crowd control issues have been played down by local authorities who said that the vast majority of fans were well-behaved despite some instances of damage.

"They are really just property offences," Supt. Michael Barsky said.

"Yes, some people got carried away but when you consider that there was probably in excess of 10,000 people in this square (it’s not that bad). There was no fights, there was no high tensions and there was no injuries in any way or form."

However, details have emerged that there was a shooting at around 4.15am local time north of Yonge-Dundas Square in which one person received life-threatening injuries. Several arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Rapper Drake, the Raptors global ambassador who had been censured for some of his actions court-side in recent weeks said that his team "willed this into existence" while Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, added: "And that's how we do it in the North."