Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors have won their maiden NBA title, defeating the Golden State Warriors on their home turf in the nail-biting game six of the finals series.

Defeating the Warriors was no easy task for the Canadian team at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, as Golden State remained hopeful to push the final series into game seven and secure their third straight championship.

The Californian dream was however shattered by the Toronto team led by Kawhi Leonard who together with Pascal Siakam netted 26 points each. Kyle Lowry added an extra 23 points, while Serge Ibaka scored 15.

The Warriors, who were the favorites to win their fifth NBA title, were overcome by injuries. After Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles tear in Game 5, an injury to Klay Thompson completely demolished the dream of yet another championship. Yet the Warriors proved to be true fighters till the last second, defeated only in the last minute with a score of 114 to 110.

