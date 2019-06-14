Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA title
Defeating the Warriors was no easy task for the Canadian team at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, as Golden State remained hopeful to push the final series into game seven and secure their third straight championship.
TORONTO, CANADA, WE BROUGHT IT HOME! #WeTheNorthpic.twitter.com/6bI71mhEmK— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019
The Californian dream was however shattered by the Toronto team led by Kawhi Leonard who together with Pascal Siakam netted 26 points each. Kyle Lowry added an extra 23 points, while Serge Ibaka scored 15.
KAWHI LEONARD 2X FINALS MVP! #WeTheNorthpic.twitter.com/dabEfjSRsb— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019
The Warriors, who were the favorites to win their fifth NBA title, were overcome by injuries. After Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles tear in Game 5, an injury to Klay Thompson completely demolished the dream of yet another championship. Yet the Warriors proved to be true fighters till the last second, defeated only in the last minute with a score of 114 to 110.
