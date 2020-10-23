Biden calls Rudy Giuliani ‘Russian pawn’ as he & Trump accuse each other of taking over foreign money in debate

Democratic hopeful Joe Biden has charged that Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, is working as a “Russian pawn” to help his client win the 2020 race, as both candidates accuse each other of taking foreign cash.

“[Trump’s] own national security advisor told him that what is happening with his buddy – oh, I shouldn’t… well, I will – his buddy Rudy Giuliani. He’s being used as a Russian pawn. He’s being fed information that is Russian... that is not true,” he said on the debate stage, referring to a New York Post report alleging his son Hunter pursued shady deals overseas with his father’s knowledge.

You find out that everything that’s going on here about Russia is to make sure I don’t get elected as the next president of the United States, because they know I know them, and they know me

The president, in turn, accused Biden and his family of “raking in”“a lot of money” from foreign entities, including in Russia, Ukraine and China, pointing to Hunter’s position on the board of a Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, during his father’s tenure as vice president under the Barack Obama administration.

“I don’t make money from China, you do. I don’t make money from Ukraine, you do. I don’t make money from Russia,” Trump said. “I think you owe an explanation to the American people.”

Biden shot back that he had “not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life,” adding “My son has not made money… [from] China. The only guy who made money from China is this guy.”

The Democrat nominee also spoke on supposed “election-meddling” campaigns waged from abroad, insisting Trump is Moscow’s Manchurian candidate and vowing that “any country that interferes in American elections will pay a price.”



Trump responded that “there has been nobody tougher on Russia” than himself, citing countless layers of sanctions slapped on the country under his presidency, while also arguing that his national security advisor, Robert O’Brien, informed him that both Moscow and Tehran were hoping he loses the election, contrary to the claims of Biden and other Democrats.

