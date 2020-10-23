 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘That’s not a plan, dude’: Biden ripped for saying best way to battle Covid-19 is to ‘wear a mask all the time’

23 Oct, 2020 01:46
©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
While criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Joe Biden recommended people wearing masks “all the time,” setting off critics on social media.

"I would make sure everyone was encouraged to wear a mask all the time,” Biden said at Thursday’s presidential debate while discussing his potential plans for ending the pandemic, which includes more rapid testing and national standards for states reopening their economy.

Trump has mocked Biden for his near-constant mask wearing in the past. While the president walked onto the debate stage not wearing a mask, while Biden did. He also held up the mask when encouraging wearing them multiple times.

His “wear a mask all the time” comment has raised the alarms of critics on social media already tired of the mask wearing currently required in many states.

“[To be honest], I probably should wear a mask while I’m pooping,” Daily Caller’s Geoffrey Ingersoll tweeted

“Umm, people don’t wanna wear a mask all the time Joe,” podcast Dave Rubin added.

“Biden’s covid plan: mask mania. Masks all the time. Masks masks masks,” radio host Buck Sexton wrote.

Biden has floated the idea of a national mask mandate multiple times, though he’s also said he isn’t sure if the president has the authority to enact such an order. At Thursday’s debate, moderate Kristen Welker did not follow up after Biden’s “mask” comment about any potential mandates.

