Trump unveils $500bn ‘economic empowerment’ plan for black Americans, would designate KKK & Antifa ‘terrorist organizations’

Donald Trump has announced the details of a ‘Platinum Plan’ of economic empowerment for black Americans. It includes big investments in black communities, as well as designating both the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations.

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election – and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” the president told the crowd at the Atlanta, Georgia, event on Friday.

Touting his 2018 decision to commute the sentence of Alice Johnson, as well as record low unemployment for black citizens, Trump said his plans for the next four years will create three million new jobs for black Americans, over 500,000 new black-owned businesses, and increase access to capital by $500 billion. He also promised “full school choice and education opportunity” for parents who don’t want to send their children to low-performing schools.

Trump slammed his Democratic opponent Joe Biden as having done nothing for black Americans. “[Biden] should not be demanding your support, he should be begging your forgiveness,” Trump said, citing the former vice president’s past support of the Iraq War and the controversial 1994 Crime Bill as decisions that hurt black Americans.

“I did more for the black community… in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years,” the president said, blasting Democrats as “lying” to black voters and failing them. Trump also slammed the Black Lives Matter movement for “destroying many black lives” with violent protests and for being run by “Marxists.”

He called his ‘Platinum Plan’ a “contract with black America” and promised to put it into law as soon as possible. The plan is divided into four categories of “opportunity,” “security,” “prosperity,” and “fairness” for the black community.

Also part of Trump’s agenda for black voters is a vow to make Juneteenth, the day enslaved Americans were emancipated, a national holiday. The document also says both the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and Antifa, which has been linked to many of the protests raging in major cities across the US, will be designated as terrorist organizations. Lynching will be also be prosecuted as a hate crime.

