Fake Soros check made out to ‘Conrad Ann Teefa’ mocked after it’s posted as ‘proof’ billionaire is paying BLM rioters

A clearly phony check from billionaire investor George Soros made out to “Conrad Ann Teefa” – supposedly payment for Antifa rioting well done – has become the target of widespread derision after surfacing on social media.

An image of the $5,000 check – made out to Mr. “Teefa” care of “Professional Protesting Inc.” – was posted to Twitter on Thursday in response to conservative pundit Laura Ingraham. The Fox News host had retweeted a video of a horde of what appeared to be Antifa protesters pulling large banners and signs out of a parked Uhaul truck.

Found this on Facebook. This is what these rioters are getting paid daily. No wonder pic.twitter.com/SxMJ0evWz5 — Jane (@Golfergirl64Jg) September 24, 2020

The image of the ‘check’, including the oddly-worded caption “We know that George Soros is of terrorism,” appeared to be a screen-capture of a Facebook post, though searching that text on Facebook on Friday brought up no such image.

The Twitter user who posted it seemed to take it very seriously, however, tweeting: “This is what these rioters are getting paid daily. No wonder.”

Other users had a field day mocking the poster’s credulity.

Can you really be this gullible and/or dumb?Facebook turns peoples’ brains into rotted mashed potatoes. — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) September 25, 2020

thank you, fellow Jane, I saw this on Facebook too and my eyes were opened to the hidden rock monsters behind the liberal cabal pic.twitter.com/5qgBAnKbKr — Jane and Tonic (@GemCityGem) September 25, 2020

Hi, Jane. I hope this is the fakest thing you'll ever fall for. Oh, and Nigerian Prince is on line two. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 25, 2020

A few took the time to point out telltale signs (aside from the name on the check) that it wasn’t real.

This is so stupid. The bank routing number is for the Salem, Ohio branch of @jpmorgan Chase. https://t.co/mLc27X8qRe — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) September 25, 2020

Jesus Christ. And Soros' phone number is 555. Come on, lady. You're making me feel bad for other clowns out there, trying to make an honest living at birthday parties. — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) September 25, 2020

Some, however, opted to play along. “Only 5000? Must be a clerical rioter,” deadpanned one user. “When you get into rioting management your pay gets WAYYY better.”

Oh pulease. That's fake.We get issued credit cards. Duh. pic.twitter.com/UGgxxMgJBq — Trevor S. Valle (@tattoosandbones) September 25, 2020

I get paid double that because I have tenure. This person must only be on the payroll for a few months. We also get warm cookies and milk after each protest. — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) September 25, 2020

While the check wasn’t real, the Uhaul video was taken in Louisville ahead of a demonstration protesting the decision not to charge the police officers who shot black EMT Breonna Taylor with murder over her killing in March. The driver who’d rented it was confirmed to be a “bail disruptor” for the Bail Project, a nonprofit dedicated to ending cash bail which counts multiple “Soros Justice Fellows” in its employ. However, the organization’s communications director said the truck was not rented with its funds.

Also on rt.com WATCH: BLM protesters prepare riot shields & ‘ABOLISH POLICE’ signs following Breonna Taylor charges announcement

Like this story? Share it with a friend!