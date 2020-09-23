WATCH: BLM protesters prepare riot shields & ‘ABOLISH POLICE’ signs following Breonna Taylor charges announcement

Following news that an officer is facing three counts of “first degree wanton endangerment” over the raid in which 26-year old Breonna Taylor was killed, protesters took to the streets of Louisville, prepared for a riot.

Louisville, Kentucky has seen months of protests over the fatal shooting of Taylor in March, which escalated following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis two months later.

While many wanted the officers involved in the raid that claimed Taylor’s life to face murder charges, Kentucky Attorney-General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that former officer Brett Hankison will face three charges of "wanton endangerment." The other two officers weren't indicted.

Many have taken to social media to express outrage over the decision.

BREAKING: Only 1 of the 3 officers who killed Breonna Taylor has been charged with a crime. None of the charges are related to her death. Once again, the state has denied that Black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable.#JusticeForBreonna#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/wnLQVB9bGT — ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) September 23, 2020

Justice has NOT been served.Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 23, 2020

With the National Guard already activated and the police department on high alert, deploying vehicles and creating roadblocks in anticipation of public outrage and reaction, video shows demonstrators taking to the streets moments after Cameron’s announcement.

One video even shows protesters flocking to a parking lot where a waiting U-Haul truck is stocked with prepared “abolish the police” signs and riot shields, which were quickly handed out.

A parked U-Haul was waiting for the crowd up the street. It contains supplies such as signs, shields, water etc. I’m not sure how people knew what it contained. Police are up ahead pic.twitter.com/qObHK3E83y — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

More of the Uhaul riot shield transport. May be more efficient than the Black Lives Matter Snack Van, higher capacity & fewer windows at risk of being smashed #Louisville#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/3RX8PNDy1b — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

The footage has critics questioning the nature of the protests and claiming that riots which have afflicted cities across the country for months are “well-coordinated” and “prepared.”

Hundreds of protesters are now on the streets in Louisville, marching and blocking intersections and roads, with cars being turned around by police.

The large crowd — I’d estimate several hundred — are resting at an intersection. They’re regrouping and getting organized. Shields to the front, as we’ve seen before: pic.twitter.com/QX1khyLLnj — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

March is continuing down Kentucky to Hancock. Photographer climbed up on the pedestrian walk sign. pic.twitter.com/Ek1pLPpVuq — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 23, 2020

Emotional chants of “Keep going!” at Kentucky and Hancock. pic.twitter.com/gLlQry6Mnx — Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) September 23, 2020

Some protesters have even taken to taunting police officers and shaming people outside, but not participating in the march.

More tense moments as police are out all over this road — they’re allowing the crowd to pass. Some people stop and taunt an officer who is inside the vehicle: pic.twitter.com/Od1o4037S9 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

“Get out y’all motherf**kin’ houses, this s**t ain’t for spectating, this s**t ain’t for show!” one woman participating can be heard yelling at people outside their homes.

People from the crowd shout at those standing outside their homes but not actively participating in the march.“Get out y’all motherfuckin’ houses, this shit ain’t for spectating, this shit ain’t for show!” One woman says. pic.twitter.com/Yxvb8sZdEX — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Another video shows protesters blocking an intersection and chanting “burn it down!”

As the BLM crowd chanted, “If we didn’t get it, burn it down!” they have marched outside the barricaded zone in Louisville and have shut down traffic in an intersection. pic.twitter.com/cIUtveA7xV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Other video shows demonstrators destroying the outdoor patio to a restaurant in the middle of their protest.

Protesters storm a restaurant and begin throwing tables and chairs on the outdoor patio #Louisville#LouisvilleProtest#BreonnaTaylorpic.twitter.com/yYukW8b3FG — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Cameron justified the charges in his announcement by revealing the officers were not serving a “no knock” drug warrant, as was previously reported, and had announced themselves before Taylor’s boyfriend began firing at them.

The attorney general also warned citizens about rioting following the announcement, saying: “Peaceful protests are your right as an American citizen, instigating violence and destruction are not.”

Also on rt.com Louisville braces for riots: One officer charged for ‘endangerment,’ not murder in Breonna Taylor case

If you like this story, share it with a friend!