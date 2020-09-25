Truck hits protester in LA as BLM crowd surround it, try to open the door (VIDEO)

A pickup truck has hit a Black Lives Matter protester in Los Angeles, who was blocking the road. Videos of the incident show activists mobbing the vehicle and attempting to open the driver’s door before the vehicle races away.

The incident took place as hundreds of Black Lives Matter activists swarmed the streets in Hollywood, Los Angeles as the protests against police brutality were galvanized by the lack of murder charges in the case of Breonna Taylor.

A video emerged online showing the truck flooring a protester, who stands right in front of the vehicle while brandishing a placard.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

Other footage shows an angry crowd banging on the door on the driver’s side, trying to pry it open. At that point the truck accelerates and breaks through, sparking a frantic chase.

I don’t know what time this video was taken in relation to the initial incident but you clearly see people trying to pry open the truck door here #LosAngeles#Hollywood#Protestshttps://t.co/kK0GCEXjZm — OC Scanner (@OC_Scanner) September 25, 2020

Alternate view of the incident, showing BLM running and speeding in cars after the truck they were just trying to assault. #LAProtestspic.twitter.com/Q09DDfh837 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 25, 2020

A video shows the protester being tended to by medics at the scene in the wake of the incident, and then taken to hospital on a stretcher.

Driver of a vehicle reportedly ran into protestors in Hollywood. At Sunset and Seward. One person just taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Driver of the truck pulled over at Hollywood and Cherokee @CBSLA@KCBSKCALDeskpic.twitter.com/zfE5E56lN9 — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) September 25, 2020

In a separate incident, protesters chased down and smashed the windows of a car after the driver tried to get through a crowd.

WATCH: A person driving a white Prius was chased down and by protesters after trying to drive through the crowd in #Hollywood. The group that chased the driver began hitting the car and possibly broke a window. @RoadSageLA was overhead in #Sky9 as it happened. #CBSLApic.twitter.com/OYFMOezUpx — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) September 25, 2020

Pursuers forced the car to stop and then descended on it, and attempted to open the door. More activists then arrive at the scene, using what appears to be skateboards and bicycles to damage the vehicle. Eventually, the driver speeds away.

Another angle. Prius tries to drive around a protest in Hollywood as the mob converges on the vehicle, hitting it. The driver speeds off, prompting militants to chase it down in a truck, smash the windows, and try to pull the driver out of the car. pic.twitter.com/r4yHKWIv3A — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020

On Twitter, Los Angeles police said that all the drivers and victims were identified, while the investigation is ongoing.

