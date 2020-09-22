Trump WILL fill SCOTUS seat despite threat to ‘BLOW UP the entire system’ from CNN’s Don Lemon, White House vows

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany pointed to Don Lemon’s “threat” to “blow up the entire system” if Donald Trump appoints a new Supreme Court judge, as showing the “difference between Democrats and Republicans.”

“Don Lemon said the quiet part out loud last night,” McEnany told reporters on Tuesday, before highlighting the CNN anchor’s comments, which have drawn major pushback from conservatives. “He said this: 'we're going to have to blow up the entire system' if the president does his job as outlined in the constitution."

McEnany argued Lemon’s statement shows “Democrats cannot win on precedent” and therefore must take to a “search and destroy” strategy.

“That’s the difference between Republicans and Democrats, we fight to protect the system, we fight to protect the Constitution when Democrats say outright, ‘we are going to blow up the system, the entire system because we do not get our way,’” she continued.

Trump will proceed “undaunted by Democrat threats,” McEnany added, and will “appoint the next Supreme Court justice” and “fill that seat.”

Lemon made the “blow up the system” remark during a conversation with fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo on Monday night. Lemon argued the “minority in this country” get to decide on who is president and who sits on the Supreme Court because of the electoral college, which he says needs to be retired.

Cuomo appeared a little uneasy with the conversation and informed Lemon a constitutional amendment would need to be passed for that to happen, to which Lemon replied, "And if Joe Biden wins, Democrats can stack the courts and they can do that amendment and get it passed.”

Democrats and liberal activists have argued since the recent passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg that the president should wait until after November’s election to fill her spot on the Supreme Court, citing concerns he will get a chance to appoint yet another conservative-leaning judge, following Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Lemon’s remarks generated plenty of pushback on social media, with Twitter commenters labeling them a “complete joke” and uninformed.

Trump, who previously announced a list of potential nominees including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), has said he will release the name of his choice for the Supreme Court on Saturday.

