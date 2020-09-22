Somebody should do something? Senator Dianne Feinstein roasted for tweeting hot air on SCOTUS crisis

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein’s tweet lamenting the “double standard” of the ongoing Supreme Court conundrum has gone viral, but not in a flattering way – many said it’s supposed to be the politician’s job to deal with it.

Feinstein tweeted on Tuesday that it would be “dangerous” if Republicans got to appoint a justice to the court during an election year, despite having refused to do so in 2016 under Barack Obama. The longtime California Senator added that such a precedent “can’t be allowed to stand.”

When Merrick Garland was nominated in 2016 to fill Justice Scalia’s seat, we were 237 days away from an election. Now we’re just 42 days away from an election, yet Leader McConnell wants to jam a nominee through. That’s a dangerous double standard that can’t be allowed to stand. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2020

Her statement quickly went viral, gaining thousands of comments, but perhaps having the reverse effect to the one Feinstein intended. Many commenters saw the tweet as velleity, lashing out at her lack of political action.

Some simply responded by asking Feinstein to “do something about it,” since she was the one in a position of power.

SO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. — Ricardo Delgado (@Delgadosaurus) September 22, 2020

Stop wringing your hands and do something that might actually be useful. If you can't do that, then you should resign. — Anil Kalhan (@kalhan) September 22, 2020

Others mocked Feinstein, implying that she was not intending to act on her words. “Someone should stop this, but not Dianne she's busy,” was one of the more popular jokes.

wow someone should do something about it what's your job again? https://t.co/ebwYBGE1qv — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 22, 2020

Nothing. There's nothing they can do except write tweets. They can make big changes if they win the Senate, but Feinstein has already said she doesn't want to make them. — Brooqs (@Brooqs) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the Republican supporters also thought that Feinstein’s words were empty and she “won’t do nothing about” the Supreme Court nomination, as the Democrats are currently a minority in the Senate.

President Donald Trump said that he and the Senate Republicans will try to appoint a new US Supreme Court justice before the November presidential election, despite objections from the Democratic Party.

The nominee, set to replace the recently passed Ruth Bader Ginsburg, may be revealed as soon as Saturday. Not much has been confirmed about Trump’s list of candidates, besides the president vowing to appoint a woman.

