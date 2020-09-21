'When you have the Senate, you can do what you want': Trump to reveal SCOTUS nominee on Friday or Saturday, ignoring Dem protests

President Donald Trump said he will appoint a new US Supreme Court justice before the November presidential election, despite objections from the Democratic party, adding that his nominee will be revealed at the end of the week.

“The bottom line is we won the election, we have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible,” Trump said during a Fox News interview on Monday. The president specified that the Senate should vote on his nominee to the highest court “before the election” and the process “should go very quickly.”

Additionally, Trump said that his list of candidates is down to five people, and he will reveal the final choice on Friday or Saturday. The president said he wishes to “wait for services to be over,” after the Friday death of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose seat on the bench Trump is going to fill.

Trump also commented on the controversy regarding the majority-Republican Senate being willing to confirm a Supreme Court justice during an election year, despite having refused to do so in 2016 under Barack Obama. “Obama did not have the Senate,” Trump said, adding, “we have the Senate. When you have the Senate, when you have the votes, you can sort-of do what you want, as long as you have it.”

Not much has been confirmed about Trump’s list of justice candidates, besides the president himself vowing on Saturday to appoint a woman.

