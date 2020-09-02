 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Woke Twitter outraged after Sarah Sanders admits Trump joked she should ‘take one for the team’ after Kim Jong-un ‘winked’ at her

2 Sep, 2020 17:38
© AFP / Jim WATSON; © KCNA via REUTERS
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders revealed that Donald Trump joked she should “take one for the team” after Kim Jong-un “winked” at her in 2018, sending woke Twitter into meltdown mode over the “disgusting” comment.

During the 2018 summit between the US and North Korea, Kim “made direct eye contact” with Sanders and then “nodded and appeared to wink,” according to her unreleased book, obtained by the Guardian on Tuesday. 

Later, Sanders writes, she told Trump and John Kelly, who was then his chief of staff, about the incident. “Kim Jong Un hit on you!” Trump allegedly responded. “He did! He f***ing hit on you!”

According to Sanders’ book, Trump then said: “Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team!” Continuing the joke, Trump added: “Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!”

Trump and Kelly then “howled with laughter,” according to Sanders’ book.

While Sanders herself wasn’t highly amused by the joke, asking the president, “Sir, please stop,” Trump critics on Twitter were utterly outraged. Sanders’ name quickly began trending as some suggested Trump’s disgusting comment “wasn’t a joke” at all.

One offended tweeter said the incident was proof that women were regarded by the Trump administration as nothing more than pawns to be used.”

Some suggested that Trump was even “sexually harassing” Sanders with his words and willing to pimp her out to world dictators.

Somewhat ironically, the sudden rush to defend Sanders against sexism comes after many of Trump’s opponents regularly mocked the former press secretary’s appearance when she was part of his team just a year ago.

Some commenters did manage to stop themselves from jumping to conclusions, with one saying he needed more details on the incident but that it was likely “not a serious remark.”

Others responded in a more light-hearted manner altogether, with one suggesting Sanders and the North Korean leader could embark on a “romance that will save the world.” Some also tried to predict what other juicy tidbits could be revealed in Sanders upcoming book, with suggestions like “crosstraining with Putin” and “Sexy Scrabble” at Vice President Mike Pence’s residence.

