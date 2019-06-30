WH Press Secretary SHOVES North Korean security guards aside (VIDEO)

Incoming White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham was seen on video shoving a cohort of North Korean officials aside, in a bid to give US reporters access to President Trump’s historic meeting with Kim Jong-un.

In a physical confrontation captured by South Korean news channel YTN, Grisham plants herself between the North Korean guards and a railing, forcing open a passage for the American and South Korean reporters to pass.

This is the moment White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got into a scuffle with North Korean security guards who were blocking US journalists pic.twitter.com/WSBkdDw17g — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 30, 2019

CNN earlier reported that Grisham and the North Koreans got into an “all out brawl,” and left the encounter bruised, though the incoming comms director appeared fine when she appeared alongside Trump minutes later.

In a meeting room nearby, Trump and Kim sat down to impromptu talks, held after Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to cross the heavily fortified border at the Korean Demilitarized Zone and set foot inside the North.

The leaders’ handshake and Trump’s symbolic border crossing also triggered a media stampede, with reporters jostling and shoving to capture exclusive images.

Grisham is due to replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary on Tuesday, and will also fill the position of communications director. Prior to her new roles, Grisham has served as First Lady Melania Trump’s communications director for the past two years.

