WATCH as Trump becomes 1st sitting US president to set foot on N. Korean soil

The moment when Kim Jong-un invited Donald Trump to cross into North Korean territory has been documented for perpetuity, with a video showing the US president accepting the offer and shaking hands with Kim.

Video footage shows the two leaders greeting one another after approaching the concrete barrier that marks the border between North and South Korea.

“I never expected to meet you at this place,” Kim told Trump. He then encouraged the US president to step into North Korean territory.

Trump stepped slowly across the demarcation line, and the pair walked several meters together on the North Korean side of the DMZ, where they paused for photographs. Kim then clapped and shook hands with the American leader.

Trump is the first sitting US president to cross into North Korean territory. Two former presidents, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, visited North Korea, but only after their terms had finished.

