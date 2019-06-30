‘I’m in US pool!’ Reporters almost go berserk during Trump-Kim DMZ meeting

A throng of reporters rushed to get exclusive images during the Trump-Kim encounter in the DMZ, but were met with a rock-hard wall of bodyguards.

Hungry reporters formed a stampede shortly after Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un approached each other and began to talk at the historic meeting. Journalists armed with cameras and microphones tried to encircle the leaders, but quickly learnt that they’re no match for bodyguards armed with much deadlier gear – stone-cold faces.

Footage from the scene shows reporters trying to break through the security line. “US pool, I’m in US pool,” one journalist can be heard saying while arguing with a bodyguard.

The chaos continued as Trump, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in walked towards a building where a private meeting was held. The US and North Korean press were seen sprinting through the premises, with some shouting: “Which way? Which way?”

That aside, reporters were busy covering Trump becoming the first American president to set foot on North Korean soil. He later revealed that the meeting had been promising, and that he was happy to talk to his North Korean counterpart, with whom he shares “certain chemistry.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!