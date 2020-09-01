 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Self-described ‘race-baiter’ producer bashed for saying ‘white’ Latinos are anti-black racists

1 Sep, 2020 12:53
Get short URL
Self-described ‘race-baiter’ producer bashed for saying ‘white’ Latinos are anti-black racists
Tariq Nasheed © Twitter / @tariqnasheed
Film producer Tariq Nasheed’s tweet implying that Hispanics are racist toward African Americans was met with ridicule and antagonism. He posted it after a Latino sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a black man.

The self-described “race-baiter” tweeted on Monday about a “white Hispanic race soldier” killing a black man in Los Angeles the same day. In the post, Nasheed mocked the idea of a “black and brown coalition” standing up to racial oppression, appearing to imply that Latino and African American people are not on the same side of the struggle.

The tweet began trending in the US as it was undergoing severe online scrutiny.

Most commenters were simply taken aback by the use of the term ‘white Hispanic’, with which Nasheed tried to classify Latino people with lighter skin tone.

The producer was also accused of “attempting to incite a race war” for using the term“race soldier.”

At the same time the concept of Latino anti-black racism did find some support online, with people postulating that “Hispanic is not a race” but an “ethnicity.”

In his tweet, Nasheed appeared to be referring to Monday’s incident in Los Angeles County. It began with deputies chasing a black man for riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes. Having been caught, the suspect punched an officer, and then dropped a handgun, according to the Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean. As deputies spotted the pistol they both opened fire, Dean said.

Besides his Twitter exploits, Nasheed is mainly known for producing documentary films on racism. He is sometimes accused of being a ‘race-baiter’, allegedly sensationalizing stories by focusing on their racial aspects. Nasheed tried to reclaim this moniker for himself, by saying he simply “baits racists and exposes them.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies