 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Joe Rogan podcast fans cry ‘censorship’ as many episodes with conservative guests did not make it to Spotify

1 Sep, 2020 16:11
Get short URL
Joe Rogan podcast fans cry ‘censorship’ as many episodes with conservative guests did not make it to Spotify
© REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton; © Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, finally landed on Spotify, as part of a lucrative, exclusive deal. Now fans are wondering why some episodes featuring conservative guests are missing.

One of the Spotify-excluded guests, Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of prominent self-help author Jordan Peterson, tweeted on Tuesday about her episode not being on the platform. She called the situation “straight up censorship,” and pointed out that some other episodes were also nowhere to be found.

Forty-six episodes, to be exact, according to research done by a fan of Rogan on Reddit. The missing shows seem to have featured conservative personalities, scandalous comedians andpeople, who have been deplatformed on various websites, according to the Redditor.

The Spotify ‘black list’ notably includes controversial right-wing figures such as Alex Jones, Gavin McInnes, and Milo Yiannopoulos.

The show’s fans, however, were quick to follow Peterson’s lead and call the incident out as “censorship.”

Some were even more disappointed, saying that the Spotify partnership has “doomed” the show, and the host had “sold out.”

Neither Rogan nor Spotify have addressed the situation at the moment of this article’s publication. Still, episodes with other prominent conservatives, like political commentator Ben Shapiro or Mikhaila’s father Jordan, remain available on the platform.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies