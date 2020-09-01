Joe Rogan podcast fans cry ‘censorship’ as many episodes with conservative guests did not make it to Spotify

The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, finally landed on Spotify, as part of a lucrative, exclusive deal. Now fans are wondering why some episodes featuring conservative guests are missing.

One of the Spotify-excluded guests, Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of prominent self-help author Jordan Peterson, tweeted on Tuesday about her episode not being on the platform. She called the situation “straight up censorship,” and pointed out that some other episodes were also nowhere to be found.

This is straight up censorship. This is absolutely ridiculous. My episode with Joe is #1164. It is NOT on Spotify, along with some other episodes. pic.twitter.com/ZKTKVTIxZ1 — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) September 1, 2020

Forty-six episodes, to be exact, according to research done by a fan of Rogan on Reddit. The missing shows seem to have featured conservative personalities, scandalous comedians andpeople, who have been deplatformed on various websites, according to the Redditor.

The Spotify ‘black list’ notably includes controversial right-wing figures such as Alex Jones, Gavin McInnes, and Milo Yiannopoulos.

The show’s fans, however, were quick to follow Peterson’s lead and call the incident out as “censorship.”

Waiting for more info to come out, preferably a statement from @joerogan, regarding the missing JRE episodes on @Spotify before making any conclusions. On the surface it looks like censorship. — Ian M. Callander (@IanMCallander) September 1, 2020

So @joerogan Experience is on spotify now and unsurprisingly missing many episodes of its most controversial guests. Censorship in full effect despite his claims about free speech blah blah.. That 100m makes it easier to forget integrity I suppose. — Alex Morales (@alextheok_) September 1, 2020

Some were even more disappointed, saying that the Spotify partnership has “doomed” the show, and the host had “sold out.”

So Spotify has already shit the bed. Good call rogan your show is doomed — Alan Thomas (@aljobongo) September 1, 2020

Seems like Joe Rogan sold out. I really hope I’m wrong, but when the Benjamin’s speak, people tend to listen. — Mills (@bastionow81) September 1, 2020

Neither Rogan nor Spotify have addressed the situation at the moment of this article’s publication. Still, episodes with other prominent conservatives, like political commentator Ben Shapiro or Mikhaila’s father Jordan, remain available on the platform.

