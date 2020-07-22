Hulu becoming Hillary network: Second series about Clinton will explore ‘alternative history’ where she never married Bill

Streaming service Hulu is working on their second Hillary Clinton series, this time exploring an “alternative history” where the former first lady never marries Bill, and how that would have affected her “extraordinary mind.”

The idea is based on the novel ‘Rodham’ by Curtis Sittenfeld, which was published in May and follows a fictional narrative in which Clinton does not accept Bill’s marriage proposal and instead “blazes her own trail—one that unfolds in public as well as in private.”

The show, much like Hulu’s previous glowing documentary about the failed presidential candidate, will paint a rather rosy picture of Clinton if the potential logline is to be believed: “Rodham tells the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.”

Working behind the series will be Sarah Treem, who co-created ‘The Affair’, and Warren Littlefield, who executive produces ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

I'm thrilled to share this news & couldn't be happier that Sarah Treem is at the helm https://t.co/b2VICrJVae — Curtis Sittenfeld (@csittenfeld) July 22, 2020

The Clinton show’s development announcement has been met with much derision on social media. It doesn’t appear a series that departs from reality to invent a whole new timeline just to heap praise on the politician will appeal to anyone beyond Clinton’s most loyal followers.

It’s bad enough that she exists in this timeline; now someone is manifesting her existence in an alternate one?This is not an “alternative history book.” This is a fanfic gone wild 😐 https://t.co/J5Dpqcj22h — Clever Pseudonym (@minimoogles) July 22, 2020

Why won't Hillary Clinton go away? — Nancy Pelosi is a Margaret Thatcher Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) July 22, 2020

In other words a world where no one has heard of Hillary Rodham. https://t.co/qFhPgcGKvhpic.twitter.com/fdNgke0kGa — BT (@back_ttys) July 22, 2020

Clinton fans, however, have greedily eaten up the news.

Thrilled that Curtis Sittenfeld's book about an alternative Hillary Clinton timeline where she doesn't marry Bill Clinton is combining with Sarah Treem of Showtime's The Affair to develop a TV show for @Hulu. (Proud to publish her work via @plympton) https://t.co/gObyaBxG0H — Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) July 22, 2020

Bring. It. On.'Rodham': Sarah Treem Adapting Hillary Clinton Fictional Novel as Hulu Serieshttps://t.co/fPKn8fbEaQ — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) July 22, 2020

Since losing the presidential election to Donald Trump in 2016, Clinton has penned a book about that experience — ‘What Happened’ — and been the subject of the previously mentioned four-part Hulu documentary series.

There’s no word yet on whether her “alternative history” will include involvement in the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack that left four Americans dead, voting for the Iraq War, Clinton organizations under scrutiny for their spending, or run-ins with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

