 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Dershowitz defends Ghislaine Maxwell by citing friendship with Clintons, Twitter scoffs

4 Jul, 2020 12:14
Get short URL
Dershowitz defends Ghislaine Maxwell by citing friendship with Clintons, Twitter scoffs
Attorney Alan Dershowitz (left) has defended Ghislaine Maxwell (right). © REUTERS/Joshua Roberts; © Chris Ison/PA via AP (File photo from 2000)
Alan Dershowitz has penned a staunch defence of Ghislaine Maxwell following her arrest by the FBI. But his touting of her friendship with the Clintons as evidence of her character has left many incredulously scoffing.

The famous lawyer penned an op-ed for The Spectator in which he sought to set out his own relationship with Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam and argue that she must be presumed innocent.

Dershowitz, who has himself faced accusations of involvement in Epstein’s sex ring, explains that he was first introduced to the British socialite by a member of the Rothschild family and when he subsequently met her, on “several occasions”, she was in the presence of esteemed people such as Nobel Prize winners, university presidents and even Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Also on rt.com Former ISRAELI PM named as SEX OFFENDER in Epstein court filings submitted by Dershowitz

The irony of citing the Clintons as character references for a person accused of misconduct relating to sex didn’t go unnoticed and many took to Twitter to point this out. 

Former British ambassador Craig Murray wrote: “Alan Dershowitz argues that Ghislaine Maxwell could not possibly be a predatory sexual pervert because her friends were people like.... Bill Clinton. Ahem.”

While another sardonic commenter added: “Yes of course. Those in positions of power and wealth never commit any crimes.”

Dershowitz’s article even prompted a response from Juanita Broaddrick, a former Bill Clinton volunteer who claims the politician raped her in a hotel room in the 1970s. “Weird... Why exactly did Dershowitz write this?” Broaddrick asked. 

The piece appears to have backfired on Dershowitz as, far from explaining away his connection to Maxwell and Epstein, it sparked a slew of tweets about the subject. The reaction even saw his name to climb into the Twitter trending charts in the United States.

Maxwell appeared in court on Thursday accused of helping pedophile Epstein “identify, befriend and groom” multiple girls, including one as young as 14. The 58-year-old denies any wrongdoing and, if convicted, faces up to 35 years in prison.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies