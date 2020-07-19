Food goes woke: Trader Joe’s bends knee after petition demands removal of its ‘racist’ food brands

Internet users have expressed bewilderment and amusement over a petition denouncing “racist” Trader Joe brands. The company has already admitted wrongdoing and claims it is in the process of discontinuing its “harmful” packaging.

The Change.org petition calls on the popular grocery chain in the US to remove the labels used for some of its ethnic food, claiming that the “racist” practice “perpetuates harmful stereotypes.”

The internet complaint listed “Trader Ming’s,” which is used to brand the chain’s Chinese food, and “Trader José,” the label used for Mexican foods, as examples of this purportedly inappropriate packaging policy.

Trader Joe’s name is itself racist, the petition argues, claiming that it was inspired by “the horrific legacy of trading companies as they exploited and enslaved the South Pacific in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.”

When the e-grievance petition had attracted 1,300 signatures the company, apparently, deemed it necessary to respond. The chain’s national director of public relations said in a statement that although its approach to labeling was “rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness,” the company now recognizes that it may actually be “contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day.”

The company also claimed that it had started to phase out the packaging practice several years ago and aims to exclusively use the Trader Joe’s brand on all its products.

The chain’s acquiescence did not sit well with many social media users, who argued that the labels were a non-issue and that the petition was a waste of time. “I hate how sensitive this society has become,” lamented one person.

Others expressed amazement at how there are people who apparently have enough free time to make such seemingly pedantic demands.

Who are these people that just sit around searching to rename everything? As if it’s going to make any difference to actually stop real racism 🙄 — Bo Johnson (@bo_johnson1) July 19, 2020

“STOP! ENOUGH!!” tweet-shouted a frustrated observer.

The desire to root out anything that can be deemed offensive has led to a number of questionable internet campaigns. Australia’s Colonial Brewing Company was recently pressured into considering a name change after activists claimed that its brand was hurtful to “indigenous populations around the world.”

