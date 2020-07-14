‘Why would Joe Biden be better?’ Chance the Rapper makes case for President Kanye West, gets scorched on Twitter

Chance the Rapper’s attempt to throw his weight behind Kanye West as a potential presidential candidate, while questioning Joe Biden’s suitability for the job, has invoked the wrath of the never-Trump crowd on Twitter.

Chance made a rare foray into politics on Monday, after he reposted the video from his fellow entertainer-turned-presidential-hopeful.

Also on rt.com The dream ticket: Donald Trump and Kanye West. Could November become the battle of the black veeps?

“And y’all out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden,” Chance captioned a clip initially shared by Kanye as a touching tribute to his late mother, Donda.

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Chance's post quickly turned viral, receiving massive blowback. The bulk of the comments came from never-Trump #Resistance members chastising the rapper for chipping away at presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden by endorsing West.

“If you use your platform to encourage Black people to vote for Kanye West, who has no chance of being elected to office, you will simply help re-elect racist Donald Trump,” CNN political commentator and a former White House aide to President Bill Clinton Keith Boykin thundered.

If you use your platform to encourage Black people to vote for Kanye West, who has no chance of being elected to office, you will simply help re-elect racist Donald Trump. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 13, 2020

American writer and comedian Akilah Hughes, who is an outspoken Black Lives Matter supporter, took aim at Chance as well, noting: “loving one’s mother is not really enough of a reason to make someone president.”

Loving your mother is not really enough of a reason to make someone president. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) July 13, 2020

Hughes, who boasts over 200,000 followers on Twitter, suggested that Chance educate himself on Biden's agenda, quipping: “So you can’t read or you haven’t been to Joe Biden’s website.”

However, many critics didn’t bother to present any compelling arguments as to why Biden’s merits for high office are greater than that of Yeezy, arguing that Chance is simply beyond help.

“If you’re stupid enough to vote for Kanye, decent people can’t help you,” wrote John Pavlovitz, a self-described “progressive Christian” and “Liberal follower of Jesus.”

I know. If you’re stupid enough to vote for Kanye, decent people can’t help you. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 13, 2020

While the rapper’s argument for a President West could mark one step away from the US’ entrenched two-party system – which is widely believed not to be reflective of the American public – it also failed to win many converts on Twitter.

No. It’s trash. But that’s what we got for right this moment. And 1 party is a literal villain who’s actions have had and will have horrible implications for YEARS to come. Defeating that has to be a top priority. Kanye and now you are lessening that effort. Do you not realize? — Spencer (@SjeezS) July 13, 2020

The commenters outright rejected the suggestion that West could be a “serious” challenger to the status quo, as he has zero political experience and has not even filed his FEC papers yet.

As if unfazed by the massive pushback, Chance then told his incensed followers that while he “gets” that they want to “get Trump out” at whatever the cost, he still cannot understand what would make them think that Biden would fare any better.

“In this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??”

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Responding to a commenter who suggested Chance’s handlers should “lock him out” of Twitter until “it’s too late,” the rapper fired back, reminding his followers of the time when the former VP told a black radio host “you ain’t black” for preferring Trump over him.

“I thought we were all collectively pressed when folks said ‘If you don’t vote for me you aint black,’” he tweeted.



I thought we were all collectively pressed when folks said “If you don’t vote for me you aint black” — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

However, as his rant on Twitter continued to draw ire from liberal pundits and devout fans alike, the rapper apparently sought to make amends, striking a conciliatory tone with those opposing the Yeezy run: “I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically.”

Ok sprinting down the hill now:I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Kanye West’s possible entry into the presidential race has been a controversial topic from the get-go. His platform, detailed mostly in interviews, seems to include some progressive policies – such as free housing and universal basic income – yet is at the same time highly conservative, as West is anti-abortion, anti-vaccine an seemingly pro-state religion.

As West has previously voiced praise for Trump, many of the president’s detractors took up the argument that he is only running to deprive Biden of votes come November.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!