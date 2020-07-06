‘Cool’ people knew Ghislaine Maxwell supplied ‘underage girls for sex,’ Reddit’s ex-CEO says… takes back revelation immediately

Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao has admitted she “knew” Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell was involved in trafficking “underage girls for sex.” Pao, however, tried to take the revelation back shortly after making it.

The bombshell remark was made by Pao on Monday, as she replied to a tweet mentioning the partner of the late Epstein – and how it was considered “cool” back in the day to be invited to their parties.

“[Maxwell] was at the Kleiner holiday party in 2011, but I had no desire to meet her, much less have a photo taken with her,” Pao said in a now-unavailable tweet. “We knew about her supplying underage girls for sex, but I guess that was fine with the ‘cool’ people who managed the tightly controlled guest list.”

I have no idea if you are still awake, but this tweet of yours opened Pandora's box tonight.@Ekp responded to you, got called out, tried some backtracking damage control, and then just gave up and quickly set her account to private. pic.twitter.com/QsiLql3qpo — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 6, 2020

Apparently realizing the remark was way too hot, Pao tried to water it down, explaining in a subsequent tweet that it was “the press had described her as supplying underage girls for sex, but she had not been charged so I guess it would be more accurate to say we ‘suspected’ v ‘knew.’”

Confronted by a Twitter user who blamed Pao for being “fine with it too,” Reddit’s ex-CEO seemingly made another revelation. It actually looked even darker than the first one, especially since it came from a first-hand ‘party’-goer and not some “conspiracy theorist” keen on uncovering allegedly existing pedophile networks.

Of course I wasn’t. But I was a junior partner on the outside of the inner circle, and what I said made no difference here and in many other decisions.

Unfortunately, Pao did not elaborate further on who exactly was on the “inner circle” or what the “many other decisions” were about. Later in the day, she made her Twitter account private.

Ghislaine Maxwell, arrested last week by the FBI, stands accused of helping her pedophile ‘friend’ to “identify, befriend and groom” underage girls with some of the victims being as young as 14 years old. If convicted, she could face up to 35 years behind bars.

Epstein, a prominent American financier and convicted sex offender, died in a New York jail under mysterious circumstances, supposedly killing himself after being indicted on similar charges.

