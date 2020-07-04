Bone-chilling video shows speeding car hit 2 BLM protesters on freeway in Seattle

A speeding car, which drove around vehicles blocking a road in Seattle in an area where a Black Lives Matter protest was taking place, has hit and seriously injured two women. The terrifying moment was caught on camera.

The two victims of the hit-and-run were taken to the Harborview medical center, one of them with life-threatening injuries, Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter.

The graphic video shows a white car maneuvering around a couple of vehicles blocking the road and hitting the protesters in the process. The collision sends the victims flying as the car struggles to get back to the middle of the road.

WARNING! GRAPHIC CONTENT

Daaaaamnnnn!! 2 Seattle protesters were run over just now. pic.twitter.com/NJAXUUdYxy — Haley Kennington (@kenningtonsays) July 4, 2020

Johnson posted pictures of the vehicle involved, showing extensive damage to its windshield and radiator grill. The driver was apprehended by the police.

The police pursued the vehicle that hit the two protesters on I-5 in Seattle. Same people who wanna abolish the police. pic.twitter.com/eJRyGvr57V — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

Here are two pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck two protesters on I-5 this morning. Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gU1QH6TFTu — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2020

The white Jaguar reportedly stopped about half a mile away from the scene. Some protesters caught up with it and took its plate number before trying to confront the driver, who drove away.

This is the vehicle that ran over 2 peacefull protesters on mother bound I-5. White jaguar, Washington plates BPA6961 #seattleprotest#CHOPpic.twitter.com/PkUJnzzuzR — Fedtuedeed (@fedtuedeed) July 4, 2020

Seattle authorities are due to hold a news conference on the incident later in the day.

The US city has been gripped by anti-racism protests since the May killing of black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. Interstate-5 has been closed at times for the rallies.

There have been several similar collisions at protests throughout the US. One notorious case was in Minnesota when a fuel truck found its way onto a freeway and ploughed through a crowd of protesters.

Fortunately nobody was seriously hurt in that incident, but the driver himself was roughed up by outraged activists before being rescued and arrested by the police.

