Hundreds scatter in panic as speeding tanker truck nearly PLOWS into crowd of protesters in Minneapolis

A tanker truck driver plowed his vehicle into a massive crowd of anti-police brutality protesters on the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis, with hundreds of people miraculously scattering away at the very last second.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the shocking incident – except for the driver who was pulled out of the truck and beaten by the outraged crowd.

The police had to use pepper spray against the crowd to get to the driver and arrest him. He was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the incident there were thousands of people on the bridge, who were marching against police brutality and planning to take a knee in tribute to George Floyd. The unarmed black man was killed while in custody of the Minneapolis, after a white officer kneeled on his neck and ignored his pleas to let him breathe

It remains unclear how the truck was allowed to drive that close to the crowd of demonstrators, as many noted the bridge was supposed to be blocked and guarded by police amid a citywide curfew and lockdowns.

