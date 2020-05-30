Pageant queen wife seeks DIVORCE from Minneapolis cop charged with murder of George Floyd

A week that saw Derek Chauvin play a disturbing role in the death of unarmed black man George Floyd has ended with the cop behind bars and now facing divorce proceedings as his wife seeks to have their marriage dissolved.

Lawyers for Kellie Chauvin have announced that the former Mrs. Minnesota has filed for divorce from the ex-police officer who was her husband for around a decade.

In a statement, Sekula Law Offices said that the pageant queen is “devastated” by Floyd’s death and her “utmost sympathy” lies with his family, loved ones, and “everyone who is grieving this tragedy.”

“While Ms Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” the statement added.

The only mention of Derek Chauvin in the statement was to note that his wife has filed for the dissolution of their marriage.

Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis police earlier this week after video of him and three other officers arresting Floyd became public. In the disturbing footage, Chauvin can be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the African-American man says he can’t breathe. Floyd died in custody.

After days of protests in Minnesota and around the US, local authorities announced on Friday that Chauvin had been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

Kellie Chauvin won the Mrs. Minnesota contest in October 2018 and represented the state in the national round of the beauty pageant the following year. In a 2018 local newspaper interview, the realtor described her husband as a “softie.”

“He’s such a gentleman. He still opens the door for me, still puts my coat on for me. After my divorce, I had a list of must-haves if I were ever to be in a relationship, and he fit all of them,” she told the Pioneer Press.

