WATCH: Looters ransack Louis Vuitton, police HQ and smash BANKS as Portland erupts in protest

What began as a peaceful vigil soon spiraled into rioting and looting in Portland on Friday night as protesters set fire to the police headquarters, trashed several banks and ransacked high-end stores.

Portland was once again the scene of major public unrest after demonstrators protesting against the death of George Floyd clashed with police amid riots across the city.

Video footage captured destruction in the downtown area as protesters set fires, smashed windows, and spray-painted anarchist symbols and anti-police slogans on buildings.

The rioters broke into the Multnomah County Justice Center, which is home to the police headquarters and the county jail, and set a small fire before being chased off by cops.

From there the rioters doled out similar treatment to a range of bank branches and an Apple and Louis Vuitton store. Some items were set on fire in the street as police fired tear gas and flash grenades in a bid to wrestle the situation under control.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also made a futile attempt to calm the rioters. “Portland, this is NOT us. When you destroy our city, you are destroying our community,” he tweeted.

“When you act in violence against each other, you are hurting all of us. How does this honor the legacy of George Floyd? Protest, speak truth, but don’t tear your city apart in the process,” Wheeler added.

Portland police eventually declared a riot and began separating the demonstrators to make it easier to break up the gathering. Despite these efforts, fires continued well into the night with one group starting a blaze in a Chase Bank.

Chase bank set ablaze(small fire) pic.twitter.com/sfA17AsA0U — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 30, 2020

Portland has been the scene of several street clashes between far-left and far-right groups in recent years. The night of violence comes amid nationwide demonstrations following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis on Monday.

