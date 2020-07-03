‘Now get Clinton and Prince Andrew,’ says Rose McGowan, after tweeting pic of Weinstein, Epstein & Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell is the latest in a series of high-profile people to be accused of sex crimes. And, according to #MeToo champion Rose McGowan, the time is ripe to put not just her, but Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew behind bars.

Maxwell was arrested on Thursday and charged with acting as a pimp for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and lying to the FBI. Some of her victims were as young as 14 years old, according to the six-count indictment filed against her in a Manhattan federal court.

Her one-time lover and alleged partner in sex crime, Jeffrey Epstein, supposedly killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell last summer, after receiving a similar indictment.

On Friday, Rose McGowan tweeted a picture of the disgraced couple alongside Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose own sordid history of sex crimes McGowan helped bring to light.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence, but McGowan reckons all three are part of a larger network. “Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew,” she captioned her tweet.

Prince Andrew’s friendship with Epstein is well documented, and the British royal is accused of having sex with a teenage girl provided to him by the now-deceased diddler. He strongly denies the allegation.

However, the royal did his own defense no favors when he denied having ever met the victim, before a photograph emerged allegedly showing him embracing her.

Clinton’s association with Epstein, too, is a matter of public record, despite the best attempts of liberal pundits to focus attention on the disgraced financier’s relationship with President Donald Trump instead.

Flight logs show Clinton traveling aboard Epstein’s jet – a Boeing 727 dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’ - at least 26 times, reportedly without his security detail on at least five jaunts. Furthermore, staff at Epstein’s private island, as well as one of his accusers, claim that Clinton visited the sex criminal’s tropical lair at least once. The former president has also been pictured with his arm around another Epstein accuser.

Maxwell is currently languishing in detention, with the potential fallout of her case still a matter of speculation. However, responding to McGowan’s tweet, commenters named a whole rogues’ gallery they’d like to see go down with her – even those only tangentially linked to the alleged pedophile ringmaster.

