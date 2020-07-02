Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, arrested by FBI

Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous socialite linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been detained by the FBI.

She was arrested in New Hampshire, in the US, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with the media. She is expected to appear in the federal court later today on charges related to her dealings with the disgraced financier. Epstein was found dead in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell's arrest was confirmed by the FBI shortly after media outlets reported on the story, citing law enforcement sources.

Maxwell allegedly groomed the teenage girls who were sexually abused by Epstein and others. She has remained largely out of the public eye since August, after Epstein allegedly killed himself in prison. He had been arrested a month earlier on federal charges related to the exploitation of underage girls.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW