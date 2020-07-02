 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, arrested by FBI

2 Jul, 2020 13:43
Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, arrested by FBI
©  Getty Images/AFP/Laura Cavanaugh
Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous socialite linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been detained by the FBI.

She was arrested in New Hampshire, in the US, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with the media. She is expected to appear in the federal court later today on charges related to her dealings with the disgraced financier. Epstein was found dead in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell's arrest was confirmed by the FBI shortly after media outlets reported on the story, citing law enforcement sources.

Maxwell allegedly groomed the teenage girls who were sexually abused by Epstein and others. She has remained largely out of the public eye since August, after Epstein allegedly killed himself in prison. He had been arrested a month earlier on federal charges related to the exploitation of underage girls.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

